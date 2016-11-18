Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



High-performing but rebellious employees can bring out the jerk in almost any supervisor, according to research from Oklahoma State University. Oklahoma State associate professor of management Rebecca Greenbaum’s research, “I Just Can’t Control Myself: A Self-Regulation Perspective on the Abuse of Deviant Employees,” finds that any supervisor can become abusive, and high-performing but rebellious employees will ...