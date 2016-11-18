Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / With digital records, HR departments can collect valuable data (access required)

With digital records, HR departments can collect valuable data (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 18, 2016 0

While human resources departments traditionally run on paper – from job applications to timesheets – increasingly, companies are considering solutions that let them store the information electronically. Nationwide and worldwide consulting firms have encouraged corporations to replace paper-based human resources processes with electronic ones. These include hiring, reviews, time tracking, compensation and benefits, and employee engagement. Moving ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo