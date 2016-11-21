Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Billings, Mont. bank has acquired Bank of the Cascades for $589 million worth of cash and stock. First Interstate Bank will now own 131 banking offices across South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Bank of the Cascades is based in Bend, Ore. and has 50 branches in Idaho, Washington and Oregon including 13 in the ...