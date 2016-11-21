Quantcast
By: Benton Alexander Smith November 21, 2016 0

A Billings, Mont. bank has acquired Bank of the Cascades for $589 million worth of cash and stock. First Interstate Bank will now own 131 banking offices across South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Bank of the Cascades is based in Bend, Ore. and has 50 branches in Idaho, Washington and Oregon including 13 in the ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

