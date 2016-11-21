Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A development team has been selected to build Boise’s first apartment complex for the chronically homeless at the corner of Fairview Avenue and 23rd Street in the city’s West End. The public-private Housing First partnership selected Boise Pacific NIHC Associates to build the $7.33 million, four-story, 41-unit complex that will also include largely on-site support service ...