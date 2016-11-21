Quantcast
Housing for the homeless is on the way in Boise’s West End (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 21, 2016 0

A development team has been selected to build Boise’s first apartment complex for the chronically homeless at the corner of Fairview Avenue and 23rd Street in the city’s West End. The public-private Housing First partnership selected Boise Pacific NIHC Associates to build the $7.33 million, four-story, 41-unit complex that will also include largely on-site support service ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

