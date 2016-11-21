Idaho humanities council welcomes four new board members

Tim Hopkins, Rocky Owens, Andrea Partington, and Garry Wenske have joined the board of the Idaho Humanities Council.

Hopkins, of Idaho Falls, is a senior partner at the law firm of Hopkins Roden. He holds a B.A. in political science from Stanford University and a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University Law School. He has served on a number of nonprofit boards over the years, including the board of the Nature Conservancy. He is a founding member of the City Club of Idaho Falls.

Owens, of Coeur d’Alene, is executive director of the Lewis-Clark State College Coeur d’Alene Center. He holds a B.A. in Media and Pacific Rim Studies from Lewis Clark State College and master’s in linguistics from the University of Wales. He is the chairman of the North Idaho Consortium of Higher Education (NICHE) and a member of the Idaho Education Network.

Partington, also of Coeur d’Alen, is an English teacher and co-chair of the English Department at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. She holds an MA in educational administration from the University of Idaho and has taught in the Coeur d’Alene School District since 1980.

Wenske, of Boise, is an adjunct professor and executive director of the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University. He also serves as the president of the Boise Committee on Foreign

Relations, and on the board of directors of the Idaho Council for International Visitors. He is a graduate of George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Relations and the Foreign Service Institute and holds a law degree from the University of Idaho.

The four will serve three-year terms on the 18-member board. They replace retiring members Margo Aragon of Lewiston, Lisa Brady of Boise, Wendy Jaquet of Ketchum, Mike Kennedy of Coeur d’Alene, and Ed Marohn of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Humanities Council is a nonprofit organization and its board meets three times per year.