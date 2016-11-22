Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Betsy Hunsicker is CEO of West Valley Medical Center, a Caldwell hospital owned by Hospital Corporation of America or HCA in Nashville, Tenn. HCA manages 168 hospitals in the US and UK. Hunsicker has been in health care administration for almost all of her career. She was an industrial engineering major at Northwestern University and then ...