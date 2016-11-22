Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Betsy Hunsicker of West Valley Medical Center (access required)

A word with Betsy Hunsicker of West Valley Medical Center (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen November 22, 2016 0

Betsy Hunsicker is CEO of West Valley Medical Center, a Caldwell hospital owned by Hospital Corporation of America or HCA in Nashville, Tenn. HCA manages 168 hospitals in the US and UK. Hunsicker has been in health care administration for almost all of her career. She was an industrial engineering major at Northwestern University and then ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo