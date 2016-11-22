Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Albertsons donates 2,832 meals to Idahoans in need

Albertsons donates 2,832 meals to Idahoans in need

By: IBR Staff November 22, 2016 0

Photo courtesy of Idaho Foodbank

Photo courtesy of Idaho Foodbank

Albertsons customers have donated at the cash register for the last month as part of the Turkey Bucks campaign, which enables customers to round up their purchase or add $1, $5 or $10 as a donation. The end result was a donation of 2,832 holiday meals to The Idaho Foodbank. The meal total is more than 23 percent larger than last year.

“We are always blown away by the generosity of our incredible customers and associates,” said Brad Street, President of the Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. “It’s an honor to play a role in the effort to feed members of our community this holiday season.”

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo