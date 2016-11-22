Albertsons donates 2,832 meals to Idahoans in need

Albertsons customers have donated at the cash register for the last month as part of the Turkey Bucks campaign, which enables customers to round up their purchase or add $1, $5 or $10 as a donation. The end result was a donation of 2,832 holiday meals to The Idaho Foodbank. The meal total is more than 23 percent larger than last year.

“We are always blown away by the generosity of our incredible customers and associates,” said Brad Street, President of the Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. “It’s an honor to play a role in the effort to feed members of our community this holiday season.”