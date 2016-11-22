Quantcast
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County expands to Kuna

By: IBR Staff November 22, 2016 0

Boys and Girls Club in Kuna.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County is expanding to Kuna. On Nov. 1 it opened an after-school program for first through 6th graders at Ross Elementary School in Kuna.

The Kuna Boys & Girls Club committee was formed in early 2006 to investigate the potential and need for a Boys & Girls Club program in the community. The need became evident with a significant portion of Kuna’s growing population under 19 years of age, many parents commuting out of town for work and few programs and activities in Kuna to keep kids engaged during non-school hours.

The grand opening of the Boys & Girls Club of Kuna is Dec. 6 at Ross Elementary School from 5:00—6:30 pm. There will be a ribbon cutting, tours, prizes, food and drinks. Bring a book, game, art or school supplies to donate.

