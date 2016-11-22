Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu November 22, 2016 0

The Grove Plaza reopened Nov. 11 after a six-month, brick-by-brick reconstruction of downtown Boise’s iconic gathering place. The plaza had been largely fenced off since May 19 as all the bricks and the old fountain were removed and replaced with 250,000 new bricks and a new fountain. A large portion of the plaza had been open since ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

