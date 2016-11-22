Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Grove Plaza reopened Nov. 11 after a six-month, brick-by-brick reconstruction of downtown Boise’s iconic gathering place. The plaza had been largely fenced off since May 19 as all the bricks and the old fountain were removed and replaced with 250,000 new bricks and a new fountain. A large portion of the plaza had been open since ...