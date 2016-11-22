Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

It’s too soon to tell what effect a recent change in Idaho’s noncompete law will have, but detractors worry it will make Idaho less competitive in the entrepreneurial marketplace. The bill, H0487, was passed this spring by the Idaho Legislature and took effect, as most new laws do, on July 1. Under the new law, employers ...