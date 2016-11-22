Larry H. Miller to Share the Love for the ninth year

Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise has selected Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho as their hometown charity to be added to the list of organizations that customers can select to receive a 2016 Subaru Share the Love donation.

Share the Love runs from Nov. 17, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017 and allows Subaru dealerships the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners and lessees can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America. This year, for the first time, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. By the end of this year’s event, Subaru hopes to reach a grand total of nearly $90 million donated since the creation of Share the Love.

In 2015, LHM Subaru Boise donated more than $30,000 to Ride for Joy, a therapeutic riding program, and the Idaho Humane Society. Boise Rescue Mission benefited from a $23,114 donation during the Share the Love campaign in 2014.