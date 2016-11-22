Michel Bourgeau and Ross Borden join Bogus Basin board

Michel Bourgeau and Ross Borden have joined the board of the nonprofit Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.

Bourgeau is an account executive in corporate health services at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Prior to joining Saint Alphonsus, he served as development director and varsity B coordinator at the Boise State University Department of Athletics. Bourgeau received his B.B.A. from Boise State University and an MA in physical education from Idaho State University. A former Boise State and Canadian Football League professional athlete, Bourgeau was inducted into the Boise State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990. He’s a former coach for the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.

Borden is finance director at Capital City Development Corporation. Prior to joining CCDC in 2013, he gained vast and valuable experience as director of intergovernmental affairs for Boise mayor’s office. Borden has undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho.