Micron employees donate 912 turkeys and 324 hams

Micron employees have donated turkeys and hams for holiday meals to help the one in seven Idahoans struggling with hunger. On Nov. 15 at The Idaho Foodbank Warehouse in Boise, Micron employees continued a 15-year tradition with a holiday donation of 912 turkeys and 324 hams, a 15-year total of more than 23,000 turkeys and hams.

Micron provides employees an annual holiday gift, choice of ham or turkey, in appreciation of their hard work throughout the year. Since 2001, many employees have chosen to donate their protein to families through The Idaho Foodbank.