Realtors Community Foundation grants more than $25,000 to Ada County nonprofits

The Boise Regional Realtors Community Foundation awarded nine Ada County nonprofit organizations with grants worth more than $25,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle. Funds for grants are raised throughout the year by members of BRR. The two largest fundraisers include the Give-Back Charity Golf Tournament and an online auction at the annual Circle of Excellence Awards Gala.

The objective of the Foundation is to support projects and programs in Ada County that transform the lives of the people in the neighborhoods in which BRR serves, with special consideration given to projects and programs focused on housing.

The 2016 grant recipients are:

Boise Firefighters Local 149 Burnout Fund ̶ $1,500 to provide fire victims with immediate resources for food, shelter and clothing needs.

Boise Rescue Mission/City Light Home for Women & Children ̶ $2,500 to provide program support for the City Life Home for Women & Children; including the Emergency

Services Program, New Life Program, Transitional Housing Program and Children’s Program.

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity ̶ $2,000 to assist with construction costs for affordable homes in the Tradewinds Development located at the corner of Locust Grove and Victory in Meridian.

CATCH, Inc. (Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless) ̶ $2,000 to provide rent, security deposit and utility assistance to homeless families with children.

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers ̶ $3,000 to fund scholarships for children who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Good Samaritan League ̶ $3,530 to bring ½ baths and communal baths into ADA compliance by providing restroom rail bars, sing pipe coverings and shower curtains.

Life’s Kitchen ̶ $5,000 to help expand the Stone Soup Project providing hot, nutritious meals 365 days a year at the Interfaith Sanctuary shelter.

NeighborWorks (formerly Neighborhood Housing Services) ̶ $2,500 to help fund the Paint the Town program.

Women’s and Children’s Alliance ̶ $3,000 to maintain the viability of the critical emergency shelter for victims of domestic and/or sexual violence.