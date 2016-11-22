Restaurant researchers: More red wine leads to more desserts

Restaurant servers who are trying to sell the dessert menu should start by promoting red wine to their diners.

That’s what data collected by restaurant management platform Upserve has found.

Upserve looked at more than 29,000 checks, excluding takeout and delivery, from about 3,200 restaurants that use its point-of-sale system. The Providence, R.I. research company found that more than three-quarters of checks that included dessert also had alcohol orders. The strongest correlation between dessert and red wine, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“Your server might be the best dang upseller on this side of the world, but when it comes to ordering dessert, it’s all about the alcohol,” Upserve said.

Upserve found that customers who ordered bottles of wine increased their chance of ordering dessert by 15 percent. It said red wine orders were 6 percent more likely to include dessert than white wine orders. In fact, 42 percent of checks that included red wine orders also included dessert. That’s compared to 9.4 percent of total checks in Upserve’s sample that included dessert.