Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The state-owned building that houses 10 Barrel Brewing in downtown Boise will go on the auction block Dec. 1, as will eight other state-owned commercial buildings in downtown Boise and Idaho Falls. As with state-owned cottage properties at Payette and Priest Lakes, the Idaho Department of Lands is divesting itself of 19 commercial properties now and ...