Home / IBR Headlines / State will auction off several downtown Boise commercial buildings (access required)

State will auction off several downtown Boise commercial buildings (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 22, 2016 0

The state-owned building that houses 10 Barrel Brewing in downtown Boise will go on the auction block Dec. 1, as will eight other state-owned commercial buildings in downtown Boise and Idaho Falls. As with state-owned cottage properties at Payette and Priest Lakes, the Idaho Department of Lands is divesting itself of 19 commercial properties now and ...

