Todd Wilson, Robert Clancy promoted at D.L. Evans bank; Linda Grover is senior loan assistant

Todd Wilson and Robert L. Clancy have been promoted to vice president commercial loan officer, and Linda Grover is senior loan assistant, at D.L. Evans Bank.

Grover has 32 years of banking experience and most recently worked at D.L. Evans Bank. She has an associates degree in secretarial training from Ricks College.

Wilson has more than 19 years of banking experience. He is past president for the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club and past chairman on the ag committee of the Idaho Bankers Association. He has a BA in agricultural education with business emphasis from Utah State University, an associates degree in animal science from Ricks College, and he’s a 2009 graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.

Clancy has 23 years of lending experience with the banking industry and he has been with D.L. Evans Bank since May 2010. He’s on the board of the Economic Development Corporation of Twin Falls County and is active within the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club, Relay for Life, and the D.L. Evans Bank Highway Cleanup project.