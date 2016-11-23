Education Support Professionals honored at Boise’s Horizon Elementary

The Idaho Education Association and the Boise Education Association observed National Education Support Professional Day by presenting small gifts to ESPs around the Boise School District, including a special ceremony at Horizon Elementary School.

Longtime ESP member Debra Brown was singled out for specific recognition to acknowledge her many contributions to the school and the ESP community. Also receiving special recognition was classroom teacher Brenda Shrauger, who was honored for increasing collaboration between teachers and ESPs, as well as growing ESP membership.