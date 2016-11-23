Quantcast
Idaho Potato Drop will have new tater and snowboarding action (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 23, 2016 0

The fourth Boise New Year’s Eve with an Idaho Potato Drop will come with a new, glowing potato and a snowboarding competition to fill the afternoon and early evening hours. Idaho Potato Drop founder Dylan Cline has wanted to have a snowboarding event as part of the New Year’s Eve celebration since the first potato drop ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

