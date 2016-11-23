Intermountain MLS names a new CEO

Glenn Christoph, who runs the multiple listing services of two San Francisco Bay Area Realtor associations, has been named the new chief executive of the Boise-based Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

Christoph starts on Jan. 2. He replaces Greg Manship, who stepped down Aug. 26 after leading Intermountain MLS for 11 years.

Since January 2009, Christoph has been system director of the MLS for the Bay East Association of Realtors in Pleasanton, Calif, and the Contra Costa Association of Realtors in Richmond, Calif., and Walnut Creek.

“I’ve been in the industry for a long time,” Christoph said. “I’m just looking for the slower pace. My family is in Weiser.”

Christoph spent the middle half of his career, 1994 to 2008, on the software side of the MLS industry at Lending Processing Services, which in 2014 was renamed Black Knight Financial Services after being acquired by Fidelity National Financial.

He started his career in the late 1980s and early 1990s as manager of the Inland Empire/Pomona Valley MLS in southern California.

Christoph has had an active relationship with Intermountain MLs for an extended period.

“It’s a progressive MLS with the cutting edge of technology,” he said.

Intermountain MLS selected Christoph from a field of about a dozen candidates.

Intermountain MLS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise Regional Realtors.

“Intermountain MLS is one of the most well-run and resourceful MLSs in the country, providing an indispensable service to our members,” said Carey Farmer, president of the Boise Regional Realtors.