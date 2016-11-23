Nampa fire chief injured in crash resigns

Nampa’s fire chief, who was seriously injured when he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a car in September, has handed in his resignation.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry said in a prepared statement that he accepted Karl Malott’s resignation on Nov. 22. Henry’s statement did not reference Malott’s legal troubles.

Malott’s arraignment for the excessive DUI charge is set for Nov. 28. Excessive DUI indicates a blood alcohol of 0.2 percent or higher. The legal limit for drivers in Idaho is 0.08.

Malott was off-duty and driving at high speed on Sept. 24 when his motorcycle struck the back of a car on Interstate 84 near Caldwell. Idaho Transportation Department records indicate Malott exceeded the posted 80 mph speed limit.

His last day at the department will be Dec. 23.