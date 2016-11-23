Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Q & A: How will a Trump presidency affect employers? (access required)

Q & A: How will a Trump presidency affect employers? (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 23, 2016 0

The law firm Fisher Phillips consulted its partners that specialize in various sectors of the labor industry to determine how employers could be most affected by a Trump presidency. Ed Harold, regional managing partner of Fisher Phillips in New Orleans, offered the following firm-wide conclusions: What’s the bottom line for employers? There are going to be significant ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo