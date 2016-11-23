T-O Engineers adds to Meridian, Nampa and Spokane offices

Professional Engineer Ben Sommer, Engineer I Dustin Ostler and Engineer I Laura Bond have joined T-O Engineers.

Sommer joins as an aviation project manager in the T-O Engineers Spokane, Wash. office. He will assist in development of the firm’s Washington aviation and municipal practice. Sommer has spent most of his professional career in the greater Seattle area, and over the past 13 years has been involved in projects ranging from industrial to aviation.

Ostler is a transportation staff engineer in the Meridian office. He is a graduate of Utah State University and has six years of transportation experience at the Montana Department of Transportation and South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Bond will serve as staff engineer in the Nampa office. She previously served as a graduate research assistant and obtained a MS in environmental science from Ohio State University and a BS in civil engineering and BS in forestry engineering from Oregon State University.