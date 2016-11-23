Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / T-O Engineers adds to Meridian, Nampa and Spokane offices

T-O Engineers adds to Meridian, Nampa and Spokane offices

By: IBR Staff November 23, 2016 0

Ben Sommer

Ben Sommer

Dustin Ostler

Dustin Ostler

Professional Engineer Ben Sommer, Engineer I Dustin Ostler and Engineer I Laura Bond have joined T-O Engineers.

Sommer joins as an aviation project manager in the T-O Engineers Spokane, Wash. office. He will assist in development of the firm’s Washington aviation and municipal practice. Sommer has spent most of his professional career in the greater Seattle area, and over the past 13 years has been involved in projects ranging from industrial to aviation.

Ostler is a transportation staff engineer in the Meridian office. He is a graduate of Utah State University and has six years of transportation experience at the Montana Department of Transportation and South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Laura Bond

Laura Bond

Bond will serve as staff engineer in the Nampa office. She previously served as a graduate research assistant and obtained a MS in environmental science from Ohio State University and a BS in civil engineering and BS in forestry engineering from Oregon State University.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo