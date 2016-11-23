Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Organizations known for having a good company culture say it's important to focus on and value employees because that made them more productive and more likely to stay with the company, reducing the expense and inefficiency of employee turnover. “People are the most important asset we have,” said Lydia Aguirre, director of human resources for the ...