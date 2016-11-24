Julie Hawkins is board president for Learning Lab

Julie Hawkins, a partner at Eide Bailly, has been chosen as president of the board at Learning Lab, Inc., which provides educational opportunities to low-income, functionally illiterate adults and their young children.

Other executive officers include retired attorney Dennis Cain; Chris Aslett, a vice president at Ecco Safety Group; Travis Jensen at KPMG; and Lydia Powers, a retired educator.

New members elected this year include Elizabeth Hume, an associate broker with Keller Williams Realty Boise; Kristen DeAngeli, director, digital programs, Albertsons; and community activist Christine Allred. They join existing members Robert Falco, area president, VP Wells Fargo; Vicki Flume, account manager, Meeting Systems; Daisy Romero, student representative; Jill Aldape, foundation director, St. Alphonsus Foundation; Carlos Diaz, a retired IT director; Greg Donaca, CFO of Delta Dental; Brian Post, senior financial associate, RBC Wealth Management; Rakesh Mohan, director of the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations; and Nicole Kinney, marketing & PR manager, Strategies 360. Ann Heilman begins her 10th year as executive director.

Three members were newly elected to the Learning Lab Advisory Board after serving 6 year terms on the board of directors. Anne Moree Goss, Patty Haller, and Patty Northrop will join the board to provide consultation and community awareness for Learning Lab programs.