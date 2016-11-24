Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Julie Hawkins is board president for Learning Lab

Julie Hawkins is board president for Learning Lab

By: IBR Staff November 24, 2016 0

julie-hawkinsJulie Hawkins, a partner at Eide Bailly, has been chosen as president of the board at Learning Lab, Inc., which provides educational opportunities to low-income, functionally illiterate adults and their young children.

Other executive officers include retired attorney Dennis Cain; Chris Aslett, a vice president at  Ecco Safety Group; Travis Jensen at KPMG; and Lydia Powers, a retired educator.

New members elected this year include Elizabeth Hume, an associate broker with Keller Williams Realty Boise; Kristen DeAngeli, director, digital programs, Albertsons; and community activist Christine Allred. They join existing members Robert Falco, area president, VP Wells Fargo; Vicki Flume, account manager, Meeting Systems; Daisy Romero, student representative; Jill Aldape, foundation director, St. Alphonsus Foundation; Carlos Diaz, a retired IT director; Greg Donaca, CFO of Delta Dental; Brian Post, senior financial associate, RBC Wealth Management; Rakesh Mohan, director of the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations; and Nicole Kinney, marketing & PR manager, Strategies 360. Ann Heilman begins her 10th year as executive director.

Three members were newly elected to the Learning Lab Advisory Board after serving 6 year terms on the board of directors. Anne Moree Goss, Patty Haller, and Patty Northrop will join the board to provide consultation and community awareness for Learning Lab programs.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo