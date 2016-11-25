Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Chubbuck company Inergy Solar is well into another crowdfunding campaign and is hoping to match last year's success. Inergy Solar, which creates portable solar-powered generators, was founded in 2012 as a subsidiary of Big Dog Solar, a Pocatello company that focuses on commercial and residential solar panel installation. The new Indiegogo campaign is the company’s second in the ...