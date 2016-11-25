Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Chubbuck company launches crowdfunding campaign for portable solar charger (access required)

Chubbuck company launches crowdfunding campaign for portable solar charger (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 25, 2016 0

The Chubbuck company Inergy Solar is well into another crowdfunding campaign and is hoping to match last year's success. Inergy Solar, which creates portable solar-powered generators, was founded in 2012 as a subsidiary of Big Dog Solar, a Pocatello company that focuses on commercial and residential solar panel installation. The new Indiegogo campaign is the company’s second in the ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo