Group One Sotheby’s adds four realtors in Boise

Realtors Christian Thompson, Vicki McNaul, Decateur Reed and Bradley Bolicek have joined Group One Sotheby’s International Realty in Boise.

Thompson also worked as a real estate professional in Sandpoint. McNaul was in the health care field for 25 years. Reed holds an MBA with an emphasis in organizational behavior from Idaho State University and a JD from Brigham Young University. He has worked for Boise State University, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Environmental Protection Agency. Bolicek worked

for the Walt Disney Company and Paramount Studios, owned a successful restaurant and worked as a business manager at Boise State University. He has lived in Idaho for more than 30 years.