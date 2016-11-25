Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Group One Sotheby’s adds four realtors in Boise

Group One Sotheby’s adds four realtors in Boise

By: IBR Staff November 25, 2016 0

Christian Thompson

Christian Thompson

Vicki McNaul

Vicki McNaul

Realtors Christian Thompson, Vicki McNaul, Decateur Reed and Bradley Bolicek have joined Group One Sotheby’s International Realty in Boise.

Thompson also worked as a real estate professional in Sandpoint. McNaul was in the health care field for 25 years. Reed holds an MBA with an emphasis in organizational behavior from Idaho State University and a JD from Brigham Young University. He has worked for Boise State University, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Environmental Protection Agency. Bolicek worked

Decateur Reed

Decateur Reed

Brad Bolicek

Brad Bolicek

for the Walt Disney Company and Paramount Studios, owned a successful restaurant and worked as a business manager at Boise State University. He has lived in Idaho for more than 30 years.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo