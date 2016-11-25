Misty Thomas chosen as chief nursing officer at St. Luke’s Nampa hospital

Misty Thomas has been named chief nursing officer at the new 87-bed St. Luke’s hospital under construction in Nampa.

Most recently, Thomas served as vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital at the Vintage, a 106-bed acute care facility in Houston. At CHI St. Luke’s at the Vintage, she led the implementation of women’s services, cardiovascular and telestroke programs, significantly improved patient satisfaction and quality improvement scores, and scores and safety scores, and was selected for a national leadership program for high-performing executives.

Her previous experience also includes the position of chief nursing officer at Good Shepherd Medical Center-Linden in Texas, director of emergency and cardiopulmonary services at the Texas Regional Medical Center at Sunnyvale, emergency department director at Dallas Regional Medical Center and emergency department staff and charge nurse at Texas Health Resources-Presbyterian Hospital of Kaufman.

Thomas started her health care career as a trauma intensive care staff nurse at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, Texas. Thomas earned an associate’s degree at Navarro College in Texas, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in nursing administration at the University of Texas at Tyler. She’s working on a doctorate in health care administration at Central Michigan University.