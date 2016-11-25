Rachel Martin is the new co-host of NPR’s Morning Edition

Idaho Falls native Rachel Martin is the new co-host of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition, heard locally Monday through Friday on Boise State Public Radio, KBSX News 91.5 FM.

Martin had hosted NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday since fall 2012 after serving as NPR’s national security correspondent starting in May 2010. She had a brief stint at ABC News from 2008 to 2010. Prior to that, Martin had several assignments at NPR including foreign correspondent based in Berlin and religion correspondent. Martin graduated from Idaho Falls High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Public Sound in Tacoma and a master’s degree in international affairs at Columbia University.