Yotes present at Murdock Research Conference

By: IBR Staff November 25, 2016 0

College of Idaho students who presented at the Murdock Conference are shown here (l-r): Tanisha Khurana, Leo Trujillo, Hailey Chambers, Florence Wavreil, Natasha Dacic, Will Callahan, Sam Chandler, and Johanna Mori. Photo courtesy of the College of Idaho.

College of Idaho students and professors presented research at the 25th Annual Murdock College Science Research Conference in Spokane, Wash. in November.

The conference focuses on sharing and advancing new knowledge in the natural sciences created or discovered through collaborative faculty-student research.

Junior Natasha Dacic, who is majoring in math and physics, took home the Murdock Poster Prize in Environmental Science/Geology. The prize came with a ribbon, a cash award and a gift for her faculty research advisor, geoscience Prof. Jaime Goode.

 

