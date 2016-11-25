Yotes present at Murdock Research Conference

College of Idaho students and professors presented research at the 25th Annual Murdock College Science Research Conference in Spokane, Wash. in November.

The conference focuses on sharing and advancing new knowledge in the natural sciences created or discovered through collaborative faculty-student research.

Junior Natasha Dacic, who is majoring in math and physics, took home the Murdock Poster Prize in Environmental Science/Geology. The prize came with a ribbon, a cash award and a gift for her faculty research advisor, geoscience Prof. Jaime Goode.