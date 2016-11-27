Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Prevailing wage laws require construction workers employed by private contractors or subcontractors on public projects be paid wages and benefits at least equal to the “prevailing” wage for similar work in the locality in which the project is located. Prevailing wage laws exist at the federal, state and local levels. The federal prevailing wage law, the ...