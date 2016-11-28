Quantcast
Avoiding the compliance pitfalls of prevailing wage laws

By: Jacob Zahniser November 28, 2016 0

Prevailing wage laws require construction workers employed by private contractors or subcontractors on public projects be paid wages and benefits at least equal to the “prevailing” wage for similar work in the locality in which the project is located. Prevailing wage laws exist at the federal, state and local levels. The federal prevailing wage law, the ...

