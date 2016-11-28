Quantcast
Boise research company acquires Florida title company (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 28, 2016 0

A 10-year-old Boise title research company made its first acquisition November 14 when it acquired a Florida title company. Jennifer Perez founded Indepth Solutions in 2006 at the age of 23. Perez didn’t have a degree, but had worked for a title research company since the age of 19 and felt ready to apply what she ...

