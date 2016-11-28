Quantcast
Doug DeKerchove is business development manager at Group One Sotheby's

Doug DeKerchove is business development manager at Group One Sotheby's

November 28, 2016

dekerchove-dougDoug DeKerchove has been hired as business development manager at Group One Sotheby’s International Realty Boise and Eagle offices.

DeKerchove has 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. He grew up in Boise and graduated from Boise State University. After 12 years as a golf pro, he was part of the team that opened Title One in 2000 and was instrumental in the growth of the company for the next seven years.

DeKerchove is a member of the Building Contractors Association, Boise Regional Realtors and Idaho Mortgage Lenders.

