Joe Casebolt is new director of quality at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Joe Casebolt has been promoted to director of quality at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Casebolt steps into the position formerly held by Tony Lee, who was recently named vice president of the company’s Global Factories division.

As director of quality, Casebolt will lead a team of more than 80 employees dedicated to ensuring SEL products and services conform to their published specifications and exceed customer expectations. He will also oversee the company’s global quality management systems, product reliability and compliance and supplier quality assurance.

Casebolt joined SEL in 2001 as an associate software engineer after earning a B.S. in computer engineering from the University of Idaho. He has held a variety of positions within the company, including engineering manager, development manager and, most recently, engineering director of the automation controllers department.