Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Junior Achievement of Idaho holds Eastern Idaho Inspire to Hire event

Junior Achievement of Idaho holds Eastern Idaho Inspire to Hire event

By: IBR Staff November 28, 2016 0

Photos courtesy of JA of Idaho

Photos courtesy of JA of Idaho

Junior Achievement of Idaho partnered with Wells Fargo and Navel Nuclear Laboratory to present the second annual Eastern Idaho Inspire to Hire career exploration day Oct. 25 at Idaho State University Ballroom. More than 200 students and nearly 20 businesses gathered to provide hands on exposure in a variety of career opportunities and talk about the education paths required for those jobs.

Students must complete four lessons of The JA Job Shadow curriculum: two lessons before the event, one lesson during the event and a final follow up lesson that allows them to talk about what they learned from the event.  Students had the opportunity to have their resumes reviewed by business professionals and take part in mock interviews.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo