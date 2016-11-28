Junior Achievement of Idaho holds Eastern Idaho Inspire to Hire event

Junior Achievement of Idaho partnered with Wells Fargo and Navel Nuclear Laboratory to present the second annual Eastern Idaho Inspire to Hire career exploration day Oct. 25 at Idaho State University Ballroom. More than 200 students and nearly 20 businesses gathered to provide hands on exposure in a variety of career opportunities and talk about the education paths required for those jobs.

Students must complete four lessons of The JA Job Shadow curriculum: two lessons before the event, one lesson during the event and a final follow up lesson that allows them to talk about what they learned from the event. Students had the opportunity to have their resumes reviewed by business professionals and take part in mock interviews.