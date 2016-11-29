Brent Olmstead joins University of Idaho’s College of Agriculture

Lobbyist and policy advisor Brent Olmstead will join the University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences as assistant dean for government and external relations. Olmstead has more than 25 years of experience in public and governmental relations. He will begin work for the college in mid-December and will be based in Boise.

Olmstead worked for MPIdaho, a Boise consulting firm that represented businesses in Idaho and the Northwest. He also served as executive director of Milk Producers of Idaho and as state coordinator for Idaho Business Coalition for Immigration Reform.

Olmstead earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Utah State University and a micro-MBA from University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Olmstead serves on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Small Business Development Center and the College of Western Idaho Foundation. He is actively involved in the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He replaces Rich Garber, who retired from the college earlier this year.