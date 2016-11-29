Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A team of Boise State University students has created a portable toilet that it hopes will help solve sanitation and food supply problems in refugee camps. Eight teams of Boise State students pitched ideas for businesses that could aid refugees Nov. 10 in a local round of the global Hult Competition. They were competing to move ...