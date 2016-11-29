Quantcast
Business proposal for portable toilet wins pitch competition (access required)

Business proposal for portable toilet wins pitch competition (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 29, 2016 0

A team of Boise State University students has created a portable toilet that it hopes will help solve sanitation and food supply problems in refugee camps. Eight teams of Boise State students pitched ideas for businesses that could aid refugees Nov. 10 in a local round of the global Hult Competition. They were competing to move ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

