Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Legislature’s interim committee on employee benefits approved its final report to the Legislature with a unanimous vote Nov. 29, stating that the committee will not recommend a new employee healthcare plan, but will ask that an advising firm be hired in order to help choose a plan next year. “This has mostly been an educational opportunity,” ...