Ripley Doorn & Company hires three associate accountants

Ripley Doorn & Company hires three associate accountants

By: IBR Contributor November 29, 2016 0

Rachel Jarms

Rachel Jarms, Michelle Dickinson and Logan Bunnis have joined the Boise office of Ripley Doorn & Company, PLLC as associate accountants.

Jarms’ responsibilities include income tax preparation and working with small business clients. She graduated from Boise State University, where she earned her BBA in accountancy. This is her first year in public accounting.

Dickinson will be responsible for income tax preparation and working with small business clients. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University – Idaho where she earned a BS in accounting. She is pursuing an MS in accountancy from Boise State University and will graduate before the end of the year.

Bunnis will also be responsible for income tax preparation and working with small business clients. He is a graduate of Sam Houston State University, where he earned a BBA in accounting. He has three years of experience in public accounting.

