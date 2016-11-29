Stinker breaks Stomp Out Hunger donation record again

Stinker Stores customers and associates have set another Stomp Out Hunger record. Customers donated $51,614 from Nov.4 to 14 and Stinker Stores matched $25,000. The total donation to the Idaho Foodbank is $76,614, enough to provide the food for 306,456 meals.

Customers at 65 Stinker locations across the state were asked if they wanted to add a donation to The Idaho Foodbank onto their purchase.

This year’s campaign broke last year’s record when customers donated $49,107 and Stinker Stores matched donations with an extra $20,000 — enough to provide the food for 276,428 meals.

Since 2011, the Stomp Out Hunger campaign has totaled $278,859, providing more than 1.1 million meals.