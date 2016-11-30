Ann Callahan is major gift officer for the American Red Cross

Ann Callahan has joined the American Red Cross as a major gift officer for the Idaho/Montana region. Her responsibilities include strategy, fundraising, portfolio management, and relationship development.

Ann joined the Red Cross bio-medical division in 2006 where she held the role of account manager/donor recruitment rep. Prior to this position, Ann lived in the Seattle area where she held various sales and relationship building positions in the software industry. She is a graduate of the University of Washington.