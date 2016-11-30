Christian Schmidt is deputy director of Geological Survey center in Boise

Christian Schmidt has been chosen as the deputy director of the U.S. Geological Survey Idaho Water Science Center in Boise.

Schmidt most recently served as the Water Quality Division Administrator for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality in Helena. His staff of 130 oversaw the state’s Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act programs. He led studies examining the effects of nutrients, pathogens, sediment and pesticides at the watershed scale, as well as research into irrigation management and incidental aquifer recharge.

He graduated from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry with undergraduate and graduate degrees in forestry and environmental biology and forest hydrology.

The USGS Idaho Water Science Center has field offices in Boise, Post Falls and Idaho Falls, as well as a project office at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.