Darrin Harris is city of Boise’s new chief information officer

Darrin Harris, a technology professional with 25 years of leadership and technical experience, has been appointed chief information officer for the city of Boise. He’ll lead the city’s Department of Information Technology. Harris’ appointment was affirmed by members of the Boise City Council Nov. 30 and he’ll begin work Dec. 5.

Harris will oversee a department with an $8.6 million budget and 56 employees charged with application, website, and geographic information system development, technology infrastructure management, technology project coordination, technology system implementation, and internal network and computer customer support.

He most recently worked as CEO and COO at Kordata, a Boise software company that provides adaptive mobile solutions for a broad base of industries. Before Kordata, he worked at Albertsons, SUPERVALU and as a consultant.

Harris earned a BA in mechanical engineering in 1989 from Stanford University.