Ilana Becker to join Company of Fools as new associate artistic director

Ilana Becker has been appointed to the new position of associate artistic director with Hailey’s Company of Fools after a national search that yielded more than 80 qualified applicants.

Becker will assist newly promoted COF artistic director John Glenn and contribute to The Center’s education initiatives and Big Idea programs. Glenn assumed leadership of Company of Fools after the recent departure of his co-artistic director, Denise Simone.

Becker has spent more than a decade as a theater director and artistic leader in New York City. She has directed and developed new projects with organizations including New York Theatre Workshop, Ars Nova, The Civilians, The Lark, The Flea Theater, Dixon Place, Columbia University, Barnard College, New York University, Disney/ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, Pittsburgh Fringe, FringeNYC, the Samuel French Festival and The Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center’s Young Playwrights Festival.

Before moving to the Sun Valley this spring, Becker will serve as Terry Kinney’s associate director for The Babylon Line by Richard Greenberg at Lincoln Center Theater; she will direct Neil Simon’s Rumors for Stevens Institute of Technology; and she will be developing new plays by Tori Keenan-Zelt (Seph, Fresh Ground Pepper) and Liz Morgan (Breaking & Entering, National Black Theatre).