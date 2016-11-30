Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / River, fountain, road, field improvements in store for Ann Morrison Park (access required)

River, fountain, road, field improvements in store for Ann Morrison Park (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 30, 2016 0

A driving route across Ann Morrison Park from Americana to Capitol boulevards could be in the future. With input from some 1,500 residents, Boise Parks & Recreation has drawn up a basic concept to update Ann Morrison Park for 21st century sensibilities. The first new master plan for Ann Morrison since the park opened in 1959 was ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo