April Ramos and Bre Miller join Shadow Trackers

By: IBR Staff December 1, 2016 0

April Ramos

Bre Miller

April Ramos and Bre Miller have joined Shadow Trackers as record specialists.

Ramos will be processing public records found during research. She most recently worked at Bodybuilding.com as a customer service representative. Miller will assist Jodi Wind in completing client background checks. Most recently, she worked with the Meridian Police Department. She has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the College of Western Idaho.

Shadow Trackers is an employment screening company in Meridian.

