Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Idaho Walk Bike Alliance hires Ceci Thunes

Idaho Walk Bike Alliance hires Ceci Thunes

By: IBR Staff December 1, 2016 1 Comment

ceci-thunesCeci Thunes has joined Idaho Walk Bike Alliance as the Safe Routes to School campaign coordinator. She will work closely with Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and its partners to move active transportation and obesity prevention policy priorities forward in Idaho.

Thunes has worked with several local companies in management capacities, including Asiago’s and The Modern Hotel & Bar. Most recently she served as the legislative intern with Gallatin Public Affairs. She has a BA in economics and a minor in political science from Boise State University.

About IBR Staff

One comment

  1. Bob Sharpe
    December 1, 2016 at 6:14 am

    Congratulations to Ms. Thunes. Safe Routes to School is such an important program that changes communities for the better. Here’s wishing her the best in her new role.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo