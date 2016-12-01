Idaho Walk Bike Alliance hires Ceci Thunes

Ceci Thunes has joined Idaho Walk Bike Alliance as the Safe Routes to School campaign coordinator. She will work closely with Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and its partners to move active transportation and obesity prevention policy priorities forward in Idaho.

Thunes has worked with several local companies in management capacities, including Asiago’s and The Modern Hotel & Bar. Most recently she served as the legislative intern with Gallatin Public Affairs. She has a BA in economics and a minor in political science from Boise State University.