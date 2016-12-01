Quantcast
Latah County Realtors join Intermountain MLS

By: Teya Vitu December 1, 2016

Boise-based Intermountain Multiple Listing Service started carrying home listings and monthly reports from Latah County over the summer. The addition of the Latah County Board of Realtors in Moscow marks the first time Intermountain MLS has had a member entity beyond the greater Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and east-central Custer and Lemhi Counties. Along with Latah ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

