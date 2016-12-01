Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Boise-based Intermountain Multiple Listing Service started carrying home listings and monthly reports from Latah County over the summer. The addition of the Latah County Board of Realtors in Moscow marks the first time Intermountain MLS has had a member entity beyond the greater Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and east-central Custer and Lemhi Counties. Along with Latah ...